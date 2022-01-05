Roads remain slippery tonight, very cold air moving in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A storm system moving to our east will continue to pull away from the area during the overnight. Cloudy skies and spotty flurries or light snow showers will continue. Lows will cool into the single digits and lower range of the teens.

Thursday: Cloud cover will hang tough throughout the day. Spotty flurries will be possible once again. It’ll be a cool day as highs struggle to hit the 20s for most areas. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunshine returns on Friday, but it will be cold with highs in the lower teens. We’ll get a brief bump in highs Saturday with more cloud cover and a spotty chance for a wintry mix. It’ll be dry Sunday with mostly sunny conditions. The coldest air of the season arrives early next week! Low temperatures are forecast to be in the teens below zero, with highs on Monday in the single digits. Overall, tranquil weather will take us into the middle portions of next week.