Roads remain slippery tonight, very cold air moving in

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A storm system moving to our east will continue to pull away from the area during the overnight. Cloudy skies and spotty flurries or light snow showers will continue. Lows will cool into the single digits and lower range of the teens.

Thursday: Cloud cover will hang tough throughout the day. Spotty flurries will be possible once again. It’ll be a cool day as highs struggle to hit the 20s for most areas. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunshine returns on Friday, but it will be cold with highs in the lower teens. We’ll get a brief bump in highs Saturday with more cloud cover and a spotty chance for a wintry mix. It’ll be dry Sunday with mostly sunny conditions. The coldest air of the season arrives early next week! Low temperatures are forecast to be in the teens below zero, with highs on Monday in the single digits. Overall, tranquil weather will take us into the middle portions of next week.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys basketball stays hot and takes down Kimberly in a thriller

Inside Skinny: Couple goes through 3 rental cars to make their first trip to Lambeau Field

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

More Weather