Rollercoaster temps take us into a frigid blast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

This Weekend: A cold front will cross Saturday night. Ahead of it mostly cloudy skies for Saturday with a couple of flurries, especially north Saturday. Cold air then rushes in behind for Sunday and Monday. Sunday and Monday overnight lows will be below zero.

Wind chill advisories are expected for Monday morning as wind chills to 30 below zero will be possible. Air temps will only recover to around 4 degrees Monday afternoon. We could be in the teens below zero Monday night!

The good news, is we will see a big warm up by midweek with highs in the low 30s.

No major chances for snow in the next 7 days.