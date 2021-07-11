Rounding out the weekend with nice weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A fantastic end to the weekend on Sunday as there will be more sunshine to the north, and clouds filtering the sunshine to the south. Highs will reach close to 80 degrees, with low to mid 70s by the lake. NE winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour this afternoon, some wind gusts to 20 mph.

Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, possibly a sprinkle to the south overnight. The low is 59 degrees.

Partly sunny skies running into tomorrow. Monday also brings the next rain chance as there is a hit/miss opportunity for spotty showers. The high will return to around 80 degrees.