IT WAS A HOT AND HUMID DAY OUT THERE ON SATURDAY WITH A FEW AFTERNOON CLOUDS OTHERWISE PLENTY OF SUNSHINE THROUGHOUT THE DAY. HIGHS REACHED WELL INTO THE 80S WITH A FEW 90S IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN. 88 WAS THE HIGH IN GREEN BAY WHICH TIED THE WARMEST TEMPERATURE HIGH SO FAR THIS SEASON. THE WARM AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE SUNDAY. WE WILL SEE WARM AND HUMID AGAIN BUT THERE WILL BE CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS DURING THE DAY TOMORROW. HIGHS WILL ONLY BE IN THE LOW 80S.