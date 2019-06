Friday marks the start of summer, and the longest day of the year in terms of daylight! 5:08am sunrise - 8:41pm sunset.

You'll see some morning sunshine followed by some increasing clouds which will dim or even block than sun at times in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s again, but cooler by the lake in the 60s with an ENE wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.