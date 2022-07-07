The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty showers arrive again in the central and southern parts of Northeast Wisconsin by the early hours tomorrow. This small window of precipitation will pass giving way to more sunny skies for your Friday afternoon with temperatures a bit cooler around 76 degrees.

Saturday is looking to be the nicest day in the upcoming week ahead with mostly clear skies and a more seasonable high of 80 degrees.

Sunday starts off fairly nice with temperatures in the low 80s, but thunderstorm chances arrive by the evening hours and continue into the start of the work week.

Slight rain chances continue into Tuesday and will linger throughout the week with temperatures sitting right in the seasonable range.