From Storm Team 5…

Plan on a cloudy start to the weekend with more snow likely to develop Saturday, especially the southern half of the area.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, GREEN LAKE AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES ON SATURDAY.

The most snow by Madison and Milwaukee where 6″ or more of light powdery snow could fall.

We could have a couple inches of accumulation south of Appleton – and less than an inch or just flurries north of Appleton. Cold afternoon highs only in the mid teens.

Sunday will be cold again and breezy. A mix of clouds and sunshine with the mid teens again.

Bitter cold air will settle in for much next week as we close out January — single digit highs are expected on Monday with dangerously cold wind chills.

Time to bundle up!