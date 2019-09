Saturday Video Forecast: 3/2/2019

A few light rain showers will move through this evening before we see a few breaks in the cloud cover develop during the night. Temperatures will be cool to the north with lows in the middle 40s. The rest of the area will have lows in the low to middle 50s by early Monday morning.

A dry start to Monday will give way to more cloud cover and a chance for rain late in the day Monday. Highs will once again be below average in the upper 60s.