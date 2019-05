Saturday Video Forecast: 5/25/2019

AS EXPECTED...THE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS AND STORMS MOVED THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY. THEN WE SAW VERY WARM TEMPS WITH MORE SUNSHINE. TEMPS REACHED INTO THE LOW 80S DURING THE AFTERNOON. WE DID SEE A POP UP SHOWER TO THE SOUTH OF US AS A COLD FRONT PASSED ACROSS THE AREA. WE WILL SEE COOLER BUT MORE SEASONAL TEMPS FOR SUNDAY BUT WE ARE ALSO EXPECTING A REALLY NICE DAY WITH HIGHS AROUND 70.