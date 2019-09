We'll keep a breezy around Friday evening out of the west from 10 to 20 miles per hour, but skies should remain dry outside of a few sprinkles. A long awaited full "Harvest" moon will be out tonight, and you should get a good view of it with thinning cloud deck overnight.

Saturday brings a nice day! Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s - winds will back off, and skies mostly sunny throughout the day. Clouds return into the afternoon and evening ahead of a spotty thunderstorm chance. Overnight showers and storms will continue before Sunday morning.