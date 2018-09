Saturday Video Forecast: 9/1/2018

WE DID SEE A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS IN THE SOUTHERN SECTIONS AND ALONG THE LAKESHORE ON SATURDAY OTHERWISE WE HAD OVERCAST SKIES ACROSS THE AREA AND HIGHS AROUND 80. THE WARM AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND. WE WILL CONTINUE WITH THE CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS LATE IN THE DAY ON SUNDAY AND INTO NEXT WEEK. HIGHS WILL WARM TO AROUND 80 FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.