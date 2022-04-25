The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cooler and cloudier conditions moving in as the weekend warmth pulls away! Monday will have temperatures starting and holding in the mid 40s. By the afternoon, some of those clouds might produce some hit or miss sprinkles. Not as windy as Sunday, but we’ll continue a west wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Whatever sprinkles leftover tonight could turn over to flurries, otherwise it will be generally cloudy. The lows will be chilly around 32 degrees by tomorrow morning.

Partly sunny on Tuesday as the coldest day of the week comes around. The highs span the upper 30s and lower 40s! Under the clouds could be more snowflakes or sprinkles.