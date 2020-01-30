Scattered flurries Friday, getting warmer this weekend

Our stretch of gloomy weather will continue once again tonight with clouds sticking around. There could again be some patchy areas of drizzle or flurries with lows in the low to middle 20s and a light wind.

A weak system will approach the area on Friday and bring with it a good amount of cloud cover once again. We could see a few flurries or light snow showers at times especially during the second half of the day. Snowfall amounts will be very light. Highs will be in the middle 30s to wrap up the month with a light wind.

Flurries or light snow showers will wrap up by early Saturday and then a mostly cloudy start to the day could give way to a little late day sunshine. Highs to start the weekend will be in the upper 30s with a southwest breeze.

A storm system passing to our north on Sunday will bring a push of much warmer air to the region on Sunday. Highs for much of the area could push well into the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Monday in the upper 30s before highs which are closer to average for the middle of the week in the mid to upper 20s. No big storm systems are expected for our portion of the state over the next seven days.