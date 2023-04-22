The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The cold front that passed through last night did quite a number on the Midwest! Winds turned out of the northwest behind the front and just pulled in chilly air. Our high in Green Bay today was only 45 degrees, and across the board, the entire Midwest was significantly below average.

We stay chilly into tomorrow with a high around 47 degrees before 50s return for our next work week.

A low pressure system attached to the front remains just northeast of Wisconsin, which gave way to the cloud cover, light sprinkles and flurries we have seen throughout the day. This remains the story until Wednesday. As of now, Wednesday looks to be our only fully dry day of our upcoming week.