The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds moving in Wednesday morning along with some spotty light snow showers and flurries attached to a quick-hitting clipper system. Mid morning into early afternoon is the best shot to see some snow. Accumulation will be minor, if any, and the snow that falls will melt as highs reach the mid and upper 30s in the afternoon. It will also become breezy around and after 2pm when skies could break up for a little late day sunshine.

The clearing trend will continue tonight and that will bring back some chilly air. 11 degrees for the low tonight.

Tomorrow will be a nice day, just cooler. Upper 20s and lower 30s for highs with plenty of sun and some thin clouds high in the sky.