Tonight: Scattered chilly rain showers will remain in place with visibility reduced at times to under 2 miles with some fog. Mixing is also still possible in the northern sections of our viewing area which could produce some ice. Low temperatures will be just above freezing. Winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered mix stays for the morning hours. By the afternoon, clouds hold in place, but most of the precipitation exits Northeast Wisconsin. Overall, from Wednesday evening some spots could pick up another 0.25″ of rain.

Rest of the week: Another chance of a spotty mix will arrive Friday, but not as much precipitation will fall with this system. Sunshine does return for the weekend with the cost of below normal temperatures.