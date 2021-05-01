Scattered rain late on Sunday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: More clouds will start to move in overnight in Northeast Wisconsin. This brings a very small chance of a stray shower early on. Otherwise, temperatures will remain mild with lows still in the 50s.

Tomorrow: Sunday will start off dry with some sunshine. This will allow temperatures to get near 70 for highs. However, along this warm front scattered showers and storms are expected to pop in the afternoon and evening. That rain will continue overnight which will lead to a soggy Sunday night forecast.

Monday: Rain showers will continue to linger as the warm front and low pressure system move away later on.

Overall, most areas could pick up over a 0.5″, with getting more than inch of rain.

Next week: Temperatures will likely be in the 50s through much of the week. A small rain chance is possible on Thursday as well.

