The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few slippery spots have been noted from the Wisconsin DOT from overnight snow/freezing drizzle. Those slick roads are mainly south and west of Oshkosh, and in our western counties closest to central Wisconsin as Thursday begins.

We will have a chance for snow/rain in the morning, then switch to mainly rain through the late morning and afternoon as temperatures warm. Temperatures rising to the upper 30s and lower 40s should help road conditions improve in those early slippery areas. Good news for the northwoods viewers – you may dodge the showers for most of the day as the highest precipitation chance is south of your area.

Tonight, lingering rain showers for southern two-thirds of the area may switch back to snow or a wintry mix as temps cool off. Some slippery roads may be noted where it snows again. Any accumulations will be seen mainly in the grass where a slushy inch or two is possible – most will not get that much snow.

By Friday morning, our weather will be dry again. Sunshine starting up north will drop into the rest of the area through the mid-morning and afternoon. Highs will be up again with that sun, topping out around 42 degrees.