Scattered showers and storms clear out tonight

Scattered showers and storms will be the story today. Some of these storms will have the potential to turn severe. Near lunch, stronger cells from Minnesota will get into Northeast Wisconsin. Lingering storms will be expected throughout the afternoon and evening. Primary threat with this system will be heavy rain and high wind. High temperatures only get into the mid 70s.

Tonight those showers and storms exit the region early. Low temperatures drop to around 60 degrees.

Breezy conditions will start off the weekend on Saturday, gusts potentially up to 25 mph out of the northwest. However, dew points will be down and sunshine will dominate the day. High temperatures in the mid 70s.

Sunshine will last on Sunday with some crisp fall-like air. Temperatures hover around the 70 degree mark.

Next small chance of rain comes on Monday. Temperatures throughout the next week remain below normal.

