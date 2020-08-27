Scattered showers and storms tomorrow

Showers and storms will be likely for areas to the south near Lake Winnebago, as well as along the lakeshore near Manitowoc tonight. Low temperatures tonight fall into the mid 60s.

Friday will feature scattered showers and storms. Early Friday, the best shot of rain will come for areas to the south. In the afternoon, more showers and storms will enter the region from the west. Most areas in the Fox Cities will get near an inch of rain. The good news is the storms wrap up for most regions by Friday night.

Temperatures will be below normal on Saturday with winds gusting to 25 mph out of the northwest. Highs on Saturday only get into the mid 70s.

The cooler trend continues into next week with most stuck in the low to mid 70s. Next chance of rain will come late on Monday.

