Scattered showers into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mostly cloudy skies as we enter the last day of the work and school week, plus some wet snow showers entered the southern end of the viewing area last night. Those showers go away very early on Friday, and it does appear the clouds may break up to let in some sunshine again. Highs will respond with that sunshine, getting into the middle and upper 40s in the afternoon, some spots with enough sun could hit 50 degrees.

Tonight, a move from partly to mostly cloudy as rain moves toward the state. It will be a dry night, however, with a low of 30 degrees.

Rain will move in on Saturday, but the good news is that it won’t rain all day long. Periods of rain showers may mix over to a little wet snow at night. The high is 46 degrees. No snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday will be a better day, but breezy. Mostly sunny and a high of 48 degrees.