Scattered showers return Tuesday

From Storm Team 5…

Showers developing from west to east as we go through Tuesday. Rain will be possible off-and-on from the morning into the afternoon, with a break in the rain anticipated for the evening. RAIN ACCUMULATION will mainly be less than a half inch, while areas to the north could get closer to the inch mark. High temperatures make it to the low to mid 50s.

Beside the breaks in the rain during the evening, cloudy skies will lead to more wrap around rain showers overnight as the system churns overhead. Winds will become breezy at this time, and temps will drop to 42 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy and windy day – we also may carry over an isolated shower to the north. Winds from the northwest will range from 15 to 30 miles per hour. A cool day again for Wednesday as highs top out at 50 degrees.

Nicer weather for Thursday, but still cool. You’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds, lighter winds, and a high of 52 degrees.

Friday brings mostly sunny skies and a high up to 60 degrees with a stretch of warmer weather building in! It’s late Friday night that the chance for showers returns.

Saturday morning will bring more rain along a cold front, tapering off by the second half of the day. The high is 63 degrees.

Mostly sunny for Sunday with increasing late day clouds. A high of 64 degrees. Rain showers come back Sunday night and Monday.