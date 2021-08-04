Scattered showers & storms late this week and weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Another quiet evening and overnight is in the forecast. We’ll have some clouds build into the area after midnight as lows cool into the lower 60s for most areas. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Thursday: Clouds will increase through the day on Thursday. It’ll be mild and breezy with temperatures in the middle 80s away from Lake Michigan. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

A few showers or storm will be possible on Friday with highs in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storms continue into the weekend, but a washout either day is not expected. You’ll start to feel more humidity as well. Showers will exit early in the day on Monday with temperatures in the middle 80s. It’ll remain warm and humid by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs above average for this time of the year.