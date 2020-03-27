Scattered showers through the weekend

From Storm Team 5…

Friday starts off with patchy dense fog which will scatter away through the morning. You’ll see sunshine mixed with cloud cover today with warm highs in the upper 40s to the low 50s. Cooler again by Lake Michigan.

Tonight, clouds will be plenty, plus some light rain could develop. Lows fall to 38 degrees.

Saturday will be gloomy. Scattered showers with patchy fog and a high of 46 degrees. The most rain during the day will be Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Sunday, still some light rain scattered around the state with breezy winds. The high is 47 degrees.

Latest rain total forecast from Friday night into Sunday night.

Monday will be dry again with increasing sunshine and a high of 50 degrees.

Seasonal on Tuesday, partly sunny and 47 degrees.

April starts on the sunny side with a high of 47 again Wednesday.

