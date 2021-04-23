Scattered showers tomorrow, up and down temperatures

Tonight: A cold front continues to near our region which will eventually bring rain chances for tomorrow. At least for the overnight hours, it will be mainly cloudy with a small chance for light rain. Low temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

Tomorrow: Many start off Saturday dry, Rain chances will first arrive for areas west of the Fox Cities first before noon. Between noon and 4 p.m. is the best shot of rain for the Fox Cities.

Then light rain showers will begin to wrap up in the evening. This will not be a washout forecast. These rain showers likely are short lived in most of these spots.

Sunday into next week: Cold temperatures will be present behind the cold front to close the weekend. Highs will be only in the upper 40s on Sunday. The warm-up then begins with highs close to 60 on Monday and 70s on Tuesday.

A spotty rain chance is possible north on Monday with storms possible late on Tuesday.

