Rain expected tonight, humid for the weekend

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight brings the risk for heavier rain for areas to the north. The overall severe threat is low, but a couple rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

There will be breaks of sun and clouds Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. A stray storm cannot be ruled out especially west of the Fox Cities.

On Thursday, sunshine returns to the region. This will last into Friday where temperatures climb back into the mid 80s. Storm chances are back for the weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees.

