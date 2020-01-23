Scattered snow showers continue for a few more days

Scattered snow showers have been moving through the area most of Thursday with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. This has kept road conditions mainly wet even with the 1″-5″ of snow that has been reported as of Thursday afternoon. On and off snow showers will continue tonight. There could be a wintry mix close to the Lake Michigan shoreline. Additional snowfall accumulations by Friday morning will generally be under an inch. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Snow showers will continue on and off Friday and Saturday. With highs in the middle 30s there could be some drizzle or light rain that mixes in with the snow at times especially near Lake Michigan. Additional snowfall Friday through Saturday will be in the 2″-4″ range with the highest totals north of Green Bay.

The snow will end by early Sunday with cloudy skies holding tough through much of next week. High temperatures, which should be in the middle 20s, will remain steady in the low to middle 30s through most of next week.