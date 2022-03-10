The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: We’ll have fair skies through the overnight hours as lows chill into the single digits and teens. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Friday: A cold front will sweep through from the west and bring with it increasing clouds and spotty snow showers. Very light if any accumulation is expected along the front. Winds will become blustery behind the front where gusts could be near 30 mph.

Chilly air will take us into the weekend with highs in the lower 20s, but it won’t last long as highs increase into the 40s by Sunday. A clipper system will bring a chance for snow showers to the area Saturday night before exiting early Sunday. Another system on Monday will give us a rainy mix with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will start to feel a little more like early spring with 50s expected Wednesday and Thursday!