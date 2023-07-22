The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Mostly sunny skies have given way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. A few severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued this afternoon These showers and storms should continue until this evening as these showers will start to lose daytime heating. Overnight temperatures drop into the low 60s with clear conditions expected by the morning.

Sunday sees sunshine return throughout the day, but a weak cold front drapes through from the NW that could spark a isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon with high temperatures hitting the mid 80s. Overnight, partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s.

The cold front still lingers Monday, which could provide another chance of afternoon showers and storms, otherwise expect mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures in the mid 80s. It will only get warmer from there as forecast guidance has temperatures reaching the mid 90s by mid week with dew points making it feel uncomfortable and heat index’s pushing 100 degrees.