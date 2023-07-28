The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Scattered showers from last night continued into the morning but the sun appeared through the clouds for some today. Temperatures ranged from around 80 in the Northwoods to the mid and upper 80s south of Appleton. Humidity as well as a cold front still lingered around this evening, providing some isolated thunderstorms around 4pm that could become more scattered throughout the evening. There is a Marginal risk for severe storms for the Fox cities, but the worst of the weather this evening should stay south of Appleton, where a Slight risk has been placed. Main threats include: lightning, downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Thunderstorms should be out of here by about 1am with clouds to follow and patchy fog possible in the morning.

The cold front leaves the area and high pressure builds in, kicking temperatures into the low 80s area wide and flushes out the humidity. Expect sunshine through much of your Saturday with some fair weather clouds possible in the afternoon. Overnight, partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and AM patchy fog.

Sunshine and 80s again for Sunday, with maybe a passing sprinkle possible Monday Afternoon. best chance of rain appears to be Wednesday as humidity builds once again.