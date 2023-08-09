The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

A cold front moving from NW to SE across the state has provided the lift needed for some afternoon scattered thunderstorms and more are expect throughout the evening. Main window looks to be between now and about 11pm, with some lingering shower activity until about 3am before clear conditions set in statewide. Expect temperatures around the upper 50s tonight.

Tomorrow sunshine returns but temperatures cool into the low 80s thanks to a NW wind 10-15MPH throughout the afternoon. Clouds build in later in the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker that could bring a first round of showers and storms late Thursday/early Friday morning.

Showers and storms last throughout the morning, with a break expected in the mid afternoon, before another round builds in the afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s for Friday afternoon with muggy conditions settling in.

Lingering showers possible Saturday morning, with sunshine to start Sunday. Models disagree on the timing of the arrival of our next weather maker arriving Sunday PM or Monday AM.