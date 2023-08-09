The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our next chance for rain is on tap for today! An area of low pressure to our north that brought a few passing sprinkles yesterday now has a cold front attached to it which will provide the disturbance we will see today.

We stay dry and partly cloudy for most of this morning, and then after the lunch hour, scattered showers and thunderstorms will roll in from the north. These will be non-severe and continue until the overnight hours with clearing skies by tomorrow morning.