The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible.

More spotty showers remain in the forecast to start off your Sunday. Low pressure has moved to our west, which will give way to the scattered showers and thunderstorms that will come through Northeast Wisconsin for the remainder of the afternoon and evening tomorrow. About another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible within the next 24 hours.

Spotty shower chances linger into the forecast for a majority of the day Monday. A cooler work week is ahead.