The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

No storm reports yet as of this morning, but rain and thunderstorms will continue through this evening. The area of low pressure that brought overnight now sits over NE WI, and as we are on the back end of that today, scattered storms are expected through tonight.

We begin today very warm and humid, however, this area of low pressure will switch our winds to be out of the northwest into this afternoon with gusts reaching anywhere from 20-30 mph, and that is going to pull much cooler air into NE WI through tonight. Any humidity will be gone later today and temps will fall to a bit below average tonight.

Tomorrow will begin with lots of sunshine. However, by the lunch hour, our next system will move in from the west bringing in increased cloud cover and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night.