The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure has moved just off to our west, as a cold front drops down from the north. This will give way to spotty showers tonight and all day tomorrow. Nothing will be even close to a washout — just a sprinkle or drizzle here and there, with the exception of places further north, like Door County, that could see a few downpours.

Temperatures have dropped today with those northerly winds, and will remain cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday. Clear skies overnight Tuesday night and Wednesday night with winds calming will create the conditions for possible frosty nights.

By Thursday and into early next week, high pressure returns, and we will likely see dry days with above average temperatures.