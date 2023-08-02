The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns today! An area of low pressure to our southwest that has provided a few sprinkles over the past few days will continue to move closer to our area throughout today giving us the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through this evening. While most of us do stay dry today with partly sunny skies, a warm front has lifted through last night and has brought in much warmer air and more moisture to our atmosphere, which brings in more energy and the fuel needed to potentially make strong to severe cells. This puts us in a Level 1/5 (marginal) Risk for severe weather through tonight.

By tonight, storms should start to clear off. As we stay hot and humid again tomorrow, the energy brings in the chance for pop-up thunderstorms to build in through the afternoon. Almost all of us stay dry tomorrow with partly sunny skies and any rain will clear off by bedtime tomorrow night.