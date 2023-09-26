The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low pressure to our southwest has provided showers and thunderstorms all day yesterday, into the overnight hours, and continuing this morning. We keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms all day long today, with the bulk of this system staying further south of Green Bay.

By tonight, the heaviest of the storms should wrap up, and we will see more spotty shower chances throughout tonight. Tomorrow we keep a spotty shower chance around throughout the day as well. By Thursday, a few passing sprinkles remain, but as this system continues to move further east, rain chances will end by late Thursday afternoon, and cloud cover will exit as well.

Expect lots of sunshine Friday and through the weekend.