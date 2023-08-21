The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A backdoor cold front moved through last night and turned our winds out of the east/northeast, which pulled in much cooler air than we saw this weekend.

We keep fairly mild temps the rest of this Monday with a low reach around 62 degrees here in Green Bay, and dew points tonight will fall into the mid-50s, allowing tomorrow to begin fairly comfortable as well. We top out tomorrow afternoon at 78 degrees.

While slightly hazy, we were dry for a majority of today thanks to an area of high pressure to our northwest. However, an area of low pressure to our southwest has provided the cloudy skies we have seen throughout this Monday and will bring in our next chance for thunderstorms tonight.

Expect us to stay dry and mostly cloudy the rest of tonight with maybe a few passing sprinkles. I think by about 5am tomorrow, scattered thunderstorms will roll in, which could potentially bring large hail and damaging wind gusts with it, putting many areas in NE WI in a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk for severe weather.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue until about 5pm tomorrow and then we dry out with mostly clear skies to wrap up your Tuesday.

A strong southwesterly breeze will usher in extreme heat and humidity by the middle of this week. This could potentially mean dew points in the mid-70s, air temps in the upper-90s, and feels like temps in the low-hundreds! Areas south of Green Bay are in an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.