Seasonable Monday weather; snow in the forecast Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A seasonal day is on tap for our communities Monday as highs will get into the mid and upper 20s. The average is 25 degrees. We continue to see clouds across the state, but those clouds could break up for some sunshine to pop in here and there during the day. Northwest winds will be persistent at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will remain quiet as mainly cloudy conditions set up. It’s possible a few stray snowflakes may fall, but nothing will accumulate. Light west-southwest winds overnight and a low of 13 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring a chance for snow or a light wintry mix. Only flurries or a light wintry mix to the south, while northern communities, including Door County, could see 1 to 3″ of snow with those higher totals close to the Wisconsin-UP border. Highs are going up again to 33 degrees.