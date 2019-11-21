Seasonable temperatures for the gun-deer opener

Rain from earlier today continues to move to our east as the main storm system departs the area. Much of the region received anywhere from 0.5-1.0″ of rainfall as of early Thursday afternoon. The total precipitation so far this year in Green Bay now sits at 44.40″.

Colder air will build into the area through the night with lows falling into the 20s with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Any standing water on roads could freeze late tonight.

High pressure will bring us plenty of sunshine on Friday with temperatures a little cooler than the last several days with highs in the middle 30s.

Opening day for the gun-deer season is looking good on Saturday. We should see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Highs will be similar on Sunday.

Temperature outlook

Temperatures for late November into early December look to be near average for that time of the year which would be in the upper 30s. No major storm systems look to impact the area through early next week.