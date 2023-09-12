The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Seasonably cool temperatures will linger in Wisconsin for the next two days. We’ll also have some rain in this area by the end of the day.

Clouds cleared out a bit last night, and that’s good news. We’ll get some morning sun with clouds filling again Tuesday afternoon. There is a late day rain chance that will mainly roll in after 4pm. North winds will keep that cool air in place with mid and upper 60s for afternoon highs – around 60 degrees up north, and lower 60s near the lake.

Scattered rain showers with some thunder will be possible this evening, mainly for the southern half of the area. It won’t be a big rainfall, less than a half inch expected. The showers will break up and turn isolated through the overnight. Temperatures will be cool again in the 40s, but up north where skies clear a bit, some 30 degree overnight temps may lead to patchy frost into Wednesday morning.

Lots of morning sun and turning partly cloudy for the afternoon Wednesday. Seasonably cool weather continues tomorrow with highs returning to the mid 60s.

Thursday looks phenomenal with sunshine and a high around 70 degrees.

The best day of this work and school week will be Friday. Mostly sunny and 75 degrees.