The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Seasonably cool temperatures linger in Wisconsin with a north wind flow. Highs in our communities will be about 10 degrees below our normal high of 73 degrees.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds and 63 degrees. Some sprinkles or light rain in Door County.

Tonight, clearing skies and isolated foggy spots overnight. Cool lows around 44 degrees. Some low-lying spots may fall into the 30s, but widespread frost is not likely. We will alert you if a Frost Advisory is issued tonight.

Lots of sunshine Thursday! Highs jump to about 70 degrees.

Mostly sunny with increasing pm clouds Friday. The high will be 75 degrees. The next chance for rain will be along a weak cold front starting Friday evening and Saturday.

Saturday will keep that front near us, thus some hit/miss rain chances here and there all day. Otherwise partly sunny and 72 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds Sunday and 70 degrees.