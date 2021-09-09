Seasonably cool weather pulls away after today

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cool, late-summer weather with us again for Thursday. It will be back to morning sunshine with increasing clouds by the afternoon – plus some of those clouds may drop a brief light shower or sprinkle, but the chance for rain is low. It also won’t be as blustery as NW winds go from 5 to 10 mph. That wind direction will keep temps in the very low 70s again this afternoon.

Tonight will be crisp and cool again as winds lighten up and skies turn mostly clear. The lows should drop back to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tomorrow will be a bright and dry day to wrap up this work and school week. Mostly sunny and 76 degrees and SW winds bring in some warmer air from 5 to 10 mph.

