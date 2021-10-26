Seasonal air in place for now

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Seasonal air and some more sunshine working back into the forecast for Tuesday. NNE winds will not be as gusty as yesterday, generally 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon – and a little higher wind speed by the lake and bay as the wind comes off the water. Highs reach the lower 50s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a couple clouds here and there overnight. Lows will be back to the 30s – 40s by the lake.

A little warmer on Wednesday as highs go up to around 56 degrees. More clouds will work in but there will still be a little sunshine that makes it through the clouds.

