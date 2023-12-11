The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Pesky cloud cover is holding over our heads as the new work/school week begins. You can plan on a fairly normal mid-December day as temperatures top out in the bottom half of the 30s.

The reason for the clouds Monday is a “temperature inversion” that will remain in place until some wind can stir up the atmosphere. Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with a few breaks here and there where the sun may show. SW winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour. The high is 32 degrees.

Tonight, a weak cold front will drive through the state. Usually fronts like this bring precipitation, but this will come through dry and just kick up some wind. The low is 24 degrees. The wind will be SW/W from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, it will stay breezy, but that wind should help scatter the cloud cover. Becoming sunny and 32 degrees.

Wednesday will also be sunny and 33 degrees.

The next warm up shows 40 degree weather by Thursday and continuing into the upcoming weekend.