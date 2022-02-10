The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A seasonable day out there Thursday with a bit of a breeze. Starting off with some clouds and isolated snowflakes, but it will turn partly sunny during the day before more clouds arrive again this afternoon. Seasonable highs around 27 degrees.

In comes some snow tonight after 7pm! It will also be WINDY with the snow with a low of 25 degrees early on. That temp will proceed to rise overnight into the upper 30s. With rising temps, the snow will change over to rain or drizzle overnight and cut off snow accumulation. Until then, we will have a widespread 1 to 3 inch wet snowfall to shovel off Friday morning.

Windy and mild on Friday with high reaching 38 degrees in the morning. Conditions remain grey with clouds and spotty light rain/snow showers.

Cold into Saturday! Sturgeon spearers will also have to contend with a windy morning. The wind calms down through the day and the sun comes out a bit. The high is 13 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance for flurries. Not much warmer at 16 degrees.