Seasonal temps, weekend showers likely

Scattered showers from Wednesday night have tapered off, and although it is a damp start to Thursday, additional rain chances will be small. Only communities far to the south, mainly south of Appleton, could see stray light rain or sprinkles. Up to the north, clouds may break for some pops of sunshine. Highs expected to be seasonal in the mid and upper 40s, cooler again by Lake Michigan.

A stray evening light shower is still possible tonight. Other than that, skies will become partly cloudy with a low down to 30 degrees.

Friday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds with warmer temps. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It’s at night where a new system brings a chance for showers.

Scattered rain showers are likely on Saturday with this next system. The primary precipitation type will be rain with highs reaching 46 degrees.

Early on Sunday, areas to the north may get a mix of rain and snow, but we will still keep a decent chance for scattered rain showers during the day in our area. The highs stays at 46 degrees.

Beyond the weekend, the skies will dry and temp warm back to the 50s. Take a look: