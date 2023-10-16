The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure is set to roll our way for the first days of this work/school week. That’s good because more sunshine will come out, and winds will lighten up.

Although there will be some cloudy areas Monday morning, the general rule will be to see increasing amounts of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will end up in the middle 50s, and a north wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour that gets lighter as the day wears on.

Tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Plan on temperatures dipping into the upper 30s overnight. The National Weather Service could issue Frost Advisories in those areas where the growing season is ongoing if new data suggests the temps will drop any more than the current forecast.

Tomorrow, a mix of clouds and sunshine, probably favoring sunshine for more hours of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s again.

Wednesday, a warm front will bring slightly warmer air in the lower 60s, but the PM hours will bring a rain chance. Expect the chance for scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening.