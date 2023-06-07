The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We need rain, but it looks like a 0% chance our lawns and gardens will get a natural drink for the next 3 days.

High pressure regaining full control of our weather Friday which will take care of any clouds and rain chances. It’s sunshine galore and some wildfire smoke again, but not quite as thick as the last 3 days. Plan on seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 70s. NE winds will be refreshing from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Clear tonight and a bit cool heading into tomorrow morning. The low will be 46 degrees. Some communities in far north central Wisconsin could have some patchy frost where typical cool spots dive into the 30s overnight.

Great weather again Thursday. Plenty of sun and some light smoke. The high is 77 degrees.

Mostly sunny Friday and 81 degrees.

Saturday will bring a rain chance along a cold front. It doesn’t appear to be an all day rain, but some scattered showers and thunderstorms may form for a time. 80 degrees for the high.

A bit of a change to Sunday’s forecast now. A rotating low could be hanging out around the great lakes, and could spin in some soaking rain showers to AT LEAST some our area, possibly more. Plan on a breezy and cooler day with high around 67 degrees.