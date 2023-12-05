The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light snow developed in a few central/northern Wisconsin counties late night/early Tuesday, so some isolated slippery spots may be noted as the day begins.

The chance for snow today is low, but some flurries/light snow/sprinkles may develop for a couple spots on our map. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 37 degrees. Some afternoon pops of sunshine may appear within the clouds.

Tonight, we generally keep the clouds around with a low of 24 degrees.

Partly sunny in the morning Wednesday, then increasing clouds in the afternoon and early evening when a warm front moves in from the west. That front may produce some brief light snow or a mix, although accumulations do not appear to be a big deal. The high for Wednesday is 38 degrees.

Breezy and warmer Thursday, plus the sun comes back big time! The highs jump into the middle 40s.

Looks nice on Friday, still a bit breezy but even warmer to around 50 degrees.